LDW Sales For Affordable Fall Style Staples

Instead of looking back on a summer filled with international travel and endless destination weddings, we’re wrapping up a season of local road trips, extended stints at our childhood homes, and Zoom ceremonies. But, there’s one annual end-of-season perk that remains unchanged: Labor Day. Our celebration of the long-weekend holiday may be less of a to-do, but the excellent sales that take place as retailers clear house to make way for fall deliveries will be just as (if not more) major.

Go on and bookmark this page because we're getting ourselves ready ahead of time by keeping tack of all the best markdowns right here. Some of the sales have yet to kick-off (we still have another week and counting), so we’ve listed some preliminary promotions to whet that deal-hunting whistle. From retro-styled Reeboks to tropical-print joggers, click through to see the best LDW fashion scores worth stocking up on for fall.

Nordstrom

Dates: Now – August 31

Sale: Anniversary Sale; limited-time markdowns on new arrivals

Promo Code: None

Julia Jordan Three Quarter Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom

Cole Haan

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: New styles added to Grand Summer Sale, up to 75% off

Promo Code: None

Cole Haan Avani City Sandal, $, available at Cole Haan

Urban Outfitters

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 25% off BDG denim

Promo Code: None

BDG High-Waisted Carpenter Jean – Washed Green, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Reebok

Dates: Now – Sept 26

Sale: Seasonal styles for $26.99

Promo Code: MOVE26

Reebok Club C Ree:dux Sneakers, $, available at Reebok

Walmart

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Markdowns on Scoop

Promo Code: None

Scoop V-Neck Self Belt Printed Jumpsuit, $, available at Walmart

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 65% off sneakers

Promo Code: None

Nike Court Royale AC Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Lo & Sons

Date: Now – Sept 7

Sale: Sale section at 40% off with an additional 10% off

Promo Code: SUMMERTIME

Lo & Sons The Claremont Bag, $, available at Lo & Sons

Athleta

Dates: Limited time

Sale: New additions to sale

Promo Code: None

Athleta Sayulita Jumpsuit, $, available at Athleta

Adidas

Dates: Now – August 27

Sale: select footwear for under $50

Promo Code: None

Adidas Puremotion Sneakers, $, available at Adidas

H&M

Dates: Limited time

Sale: New markdowns, plus 25% off one item with code 2H75Y4

Promo Code: 2H75Y4

H&M Ruffle-trimmed Dress, $, available at H&M

& Other Stories

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: New additions up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

& Other Stories Strappy Leather Heeled Sandal, $, available at & Other Stories

Anthropologie

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: Extra 25% off sale (discount added in cart)

Promo Code: None

Farm Rio Sealife Joggers, $, available at Anthropologie

Nisolo

Date: Now – Limited time

Sale: Warehouse sale

Promo Code: None

Nisolo Lucia Block Heel Sandal, $, available at Nisolo

