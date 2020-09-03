LDW Sales For Affordable Fall Style Staples

Instead of looking back on a summer filled with international travel and endless destination weddings, we’re wrapping up a season of local road trips, extended stints at our childhood homes, and Zoom ceremonies. But, there’s one annual end-of-season perk that remains unchanged: Labor Day. Our celebration of the long-weekend holiday may be less of a to-do, but the excellent sales that take place as retailers clear house to make way for fall deliveries will be just as (if not more) major.
Go on and bookmark this page because we're getting ourselves ready ahead of time by keeping tack of all the best markdowns right here. Some of the sales have yet to kick-off (we still have another week and counting), so we’ve listed some preliminary promotions to whet that deal-hunting whistle. From retro-styled Reeboks to tropical-print joggers, click through to see the best LDW fashion scores worth stocking up on for fall.
Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.
Nordstrom
Dates: Now – August 31
Sale: Anniversary Sale; limited-time markdowns on new arrivals
Promo Code: None
Julia Jordan Three Quarter Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom
Cole Haan
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: New styles added to Grand Summer Sale, up to 75% off
Promo Code: None
Cole Haan Avani City Sandal, $, available at Cole Haan
Urban Outfitters
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 25% off BDG denim
Promo Code: None
BDG High-Waisted Carpenter Jean – Washed Green, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Reebok
Dates: Now – Sept 26
Sale: Seasonal styles for $26.99
Promo Code: MOVE26
Reebok Club C Ree:dux Sneakers, $, available at Reebok
Walmart
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns on Scoop
Promo Code: None
Scoop V-Neck Self Belt Printed Jumpsuit, $, available at Walmart
Nordstrom Rack
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 65% off sneakers
Promo Code: None
Nike Court Royale AC Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Lo & Sons
Date: Now – Sept 7
Sale: Sale section at 40% off with an additional 10% off
Promo Code: SUMMERTIME
Lo & Sons The Claremont Bag, $, available at Lo & Sons
Athleta
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New additions to sale
Promo Code: None
Athleta Sayulita Jumpsuit, $, available at Athleta
Adidas
Dates: Now – August 27
Sale: select footwear for under $50
Promo Code: None
Adidas Puremotion Sneakers, $, available at Adidas
H&M
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns, plus 25% off one item with code 2H75Y4
Promo Code: 2H75Y4
H&M Ruffle-trimmed Dress, $, available at H&M
& Other Stories
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: New additions up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
& Other Stories Strappy Leather Heeled Sandal, $, available at & Other Stories
Anthropologie
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: Extra 25% off sale (discount added in cart)
Promo Code: None
Farm Rio Sealife Joggers, $, available at Anthropologie
Nisolo
Date: Now – Limited time
Sale: Warehouse sale
Promo Code: None
Nisolo Lucia Block Heel Sandal, $, available at Nisolo
Click HERE to read more from Refinery29
Leave a Reply