Police search for missing Toronto girl Soliana Zekarias

December 20, 2019

The Toronto Police is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Soliana Zekarias, 15, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m, in the Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

She is approximately 4'0", 90 lbs., petite build, with long black curly hair.

Police are concerned for his safety.

