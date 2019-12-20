Police search for missing Toronto girl Soliana Zekarias

The Toronto Police is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing girl.
Soliana Zekarias, 15, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m, in the Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
