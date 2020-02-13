Police search for missing Toronto man James Morrison

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

James Morrison, 18, was last seen on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 6:15 p.m., in The Queensway and Windermere Avenue area.

He is described as 6'2", skinny build, 140lbs., with light brown or reddish hair, light brown eyes, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and blue baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.