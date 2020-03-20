Police search for missing Toronto girl Diana Shisay

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Diana Shisay, 16, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Jane Street and Alliance Avenue area.

She is described as 5’9", 141 lbs., light complexion, long braided black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white jeans, a white wind-breaker jacket, white t-shirt, and white 'Nike Jordan' runners.

Police are concerned for her safety,