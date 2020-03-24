Police search for missing Toronto woman Yumeng “Vivian” Zhang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Yumeng “Vivian” Zhang, 23, was last seen on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the City of Toronto.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Yumeng “Vivian” Zhang, 23, was last seen on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the City of Toronto.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply