Police search for missing Toronto woman Yumeng “Vivian” Zhang

March 24, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Yumeng “Vivian” Zhang, 23, was last seen on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the City of Toronto.

She is described as 5’2” , thin build, with long black hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *