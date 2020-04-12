Police search for missing Toronto woman Sherri Lynn Jones

April 11, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Sherri Lynn Jones, 55, was last seen on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.

She is described as 5'5", slim build, with long brown hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

