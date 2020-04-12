Police search for missing Toronto woman Sherri Lynn Jones

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Sherri Lynn Jones, 55, was last seen on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
