Police search for missing Toronto woman Sherri Jones

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Sherri Jones, 55, was last seen on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
