Police search for missing Toronto woman Sherri Jones

May 18, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Sherri Jones, 55, was last seen on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.

She is described as 5'5", long brown hair, brown eyes, and thin build.

Police are concerned for her safety.

