Police search for missing Toronto woman Ashley Sedgemore

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Ashley Sedgemore, 30, was last seen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
