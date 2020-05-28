Police search for missing Toronto woman Ashley Sedgemore

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Ashley Sedgemore, 30, was last seen on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area.

She is described as 5'10", 220 lbs., brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

