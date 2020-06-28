Police search for missing Toronto man Vinay Vinay

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Vinay Vinay, 25 was last seen on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 8 p.m., in the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area.

He is described as 6'2", heavy set, with short black hair, full black beard and tattoos on both forearms.

Police are concerned for his safety.