Police search for missing Toronto man Vinay Vinay

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Vinay Vinay, 25 was last seen on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 8 p.m., in the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
