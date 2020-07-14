Police search for missing Toronto woman Rui Xue

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Rui Xue, 49, was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as having a medium build and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

