Police search for missing Toronto woman Rui Xue

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Rui Xue, 49, was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
