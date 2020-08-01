Police search for missing Toronto man Mehdi Shojaat

August 1, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Mehdi Shojaat, 42, was last seen on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2:22 p.m., in the Kingston Road and Warden Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 190 lbs., medium build, bald, and possibly wearing motorcycle apparel.

Police are concerned for his safety.

