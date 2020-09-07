Police search for missing Toronto woman Jordana Floros

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Jordana Floros, 53, was last seen on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.

She is described as 5'5", 115 lbs, with a slim build.

Police are concerned for her safety.

