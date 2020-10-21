Police search for missing Toronto man Cassim Cummings

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Cassim Cummings, 27, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West area.

He is described as 5'10", 150 lbs., with a thin athletic build, and has black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.