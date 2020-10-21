Police search for missing Toronto man Cassim Cummings

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Cassim Cummings, 27, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
