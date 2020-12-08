Police search for missing Toronto man Dilan Navarajah

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Dilan Navarajah, 25, was last seen on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Keele Street and Fourwinds Drive area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
