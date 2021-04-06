Police search for missing Toronto man Shmoil Dawod

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Shmoil Dawod, 56, was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Garfella Drive and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Shmoil Dawod, 56, was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Garfella Drive and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply