Police search for missing Toronto man Shmoil Dawod

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Shmoil Dawod, 56, was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Garfella Drive and Martin Grove Road area.

She is described as 5'2", 150 lbs., with a medium build, and receding grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and red and black toque. He has some difficulty communicating.

Police are concerned for his safety.