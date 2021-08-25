Police search for missing Toronto man Michael Gardiner

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Michael Gardiner, 41, was last seen on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 4 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Highway of Heroes area.

He is described as 6'0", 250 lbs., with a large build, and short brown wavy hair. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.