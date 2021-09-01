Police search for missing Toronto man Ramson Anyere

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ramson Anyere, 28, was last seen on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in the Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as approximately 5'8, thin build, with black hair, and black goatee.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

