Police search for missing Toronto man James Kang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

James Kang, 30, was last seen on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m., at Centennial Road and Clemes Drive.

He is described as 5' 2"', thin build and has black hair. He was wearing blue pajamas and socks.

