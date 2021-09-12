Police search for missing Toronto man James Kang

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
James Kang, 30, was last seen on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m., at Centennial Road and Clemes Drive.
