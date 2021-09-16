Police search for missing Toronto girl Janae Noel

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.
Janae Noel, 12, was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
