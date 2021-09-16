Police search for missing Toronto girl Janae Noel

September 16, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Janae Noel, 12, was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive area.

She was described as 5'9", with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue sweater, and blue Puma sweatpants.

Police are concerned for her safety.

