Police search for missing Toronto boy Edden Maximus Liberzon

October 5, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Edden Maximus Liberzon, 16, was last seen on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Yonge Street and North York Boulevard area.

He is described as 6', 160lbs, thin build, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and is unshaven.

Police are concerned for his safety.

