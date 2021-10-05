Police search for missing Toronto boy Edden Maximus Liberzon

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Edden Maximus Liberzon, 16, was last seen on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Yonge Street and North York Boulevard area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
