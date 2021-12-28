Police search for missing Toronto man Abdul Mohamed

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Abdul Mohamed, 32, was last seen on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Hinton Road area.

He is described as 5’6”, 221 lbs., with a large build, light complexion, long black hair, beard, glasses, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.