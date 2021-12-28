Police search for missing Toronto man Abdul Mohamed

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Abdul Mohamed, 32, was last seen on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Hinton Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
