Police search for missing Toronto man Gregory Sitaram

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Gregory Sitaram, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
