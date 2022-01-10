Police search for missing Toronto man Gregory Sitaram

January 8, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Gregory Sitaram, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue area.

He is described as 5'9", 150lbs. No clothing description has been provided.

Police are concerned for his safety.

