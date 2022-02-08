Police search for missing Toronto woman Marai Valenzuela

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Marai, Valenzuela, 22, was last seen on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Marai, Valenzuela, 22, was last seen on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply