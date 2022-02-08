Police search for missing Toronto woman Marai Valenzuela

February 8, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Marai, Valenzuela, 22, was last seen on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area.

She is described as 6'1", with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and has a scar on the right side of her jaw.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *