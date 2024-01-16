Prime Minister announces state funeral for the Honourable Ed Broadbent

This article was last updated on January 16, 2024

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a state funeral will be held for the Honourable Ed Broadbent, who passed away on January 11, 2024.

The Honourable Ed Broadbent was a respected academic and politician who served Canadians in the House of Commons for almost 24 years. For 14 years, he was also the Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, guiding the party through multiple elections, helping shape our country’s political landscape, and becoming a much-loved national figure. Mr. Broadbent was a Companion of the Order of Canada who was widely recognized for being a dynamic force for positive reform and a champion for disadvantaged persons around the world.

The state funeral will be held in Ottawa on January 28, 2024. It will give Canadians an opportunity to salute Mr. Broadbent’s contributions to public life and offer their condolences. More details will be provided in due course.

