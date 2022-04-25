Australian rules football menters new deal with Animoca

First NFTs for Australian Rules football and AFLW will launch in the coming weeks Animoca Brands works with MotoGP and Formula E

Aussie rules also wants to launch VR and gaming products.

The Australian Football League (AFL) has agreed a five-year non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse partnership with Animoca Brands, hoping to provide fans with immersive Web3 experiences.

The first NFT drop will take place in the coming weeks through a newly established ‘AFL Mint’ brand that will allow fans to ‘own’ their favourite moments in AFL and AFL Women’s (AFLW) history.

The AFL says its Mint products will have more than just cosmetic value, offering rewards and real-world experiences. These include ticket upgrades, special experiences, hospitality and exclusive merchandise.