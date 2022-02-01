Toronto FC beefing up players for come in season

Toronto FC announced today that the club has reached an agreement with Liga MX club, Tigres UANL (Tigres) to acquire Mexican International defender Carlos Salcedo as a Designated Player through 2024 with a 2025 option. Salcedo will be added to the TFC roster pending his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and work permit. As per team and Major League Soccer policy, terms of the contract are confidential.

“Carlos is a fierce competitor whom I have known since he was a young player with Real Salt Lake seven years ago, “said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “He has won numerous trophies including the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and Concacaf Champions League with Tigres. Carlos is one of the top defenders in the Concacaf region and will immediately improve our backline as we build for 2022 and beyond.”

Salcedo, 28, returns to Major League Soccer (MLS) after spending the past four seasons with Tigres, where he made a combined 102 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions (Liga MX, Copa MX, Campeón de Campeones, Supercopa de México, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup). With Tigres, he won the 2019 Clausura Championship after defeating León, and in 2020, he was a part of the squad that won the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.

“I am excited to return to MLS and join a team that always wants to win and compete for titles,” said Salcedo. “I look forward to playing in front of Toronto FC fans, making them proud and making history with the club.”

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Salcedo began his youth soccer career at C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) (2006-2008) and Tigres (2008-2012) academy teams, before joining Real Salt Lake Academy in January 2012. He signed his first professional contract as a Homegrown Player with Real Salt Lake in January 2013 and made his MLS debut when he came off the bench against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 4. He made 30 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions over two seasons with Real Salt Lake.

“Carlos is an excellent defender with a strong mentality and his ability to play from the back will be important for us,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “He has a track record as a winner and has played an important role on a very good Tigres team.”

In 2015, Salcedo returned to Mexico and joined C.D. Guadalajara, where he appeared in 59 matches and recorded one goal. In two seasons with Chivas, he won two titles including the Apertura 2015 Copa MX and the 2016 Supercopa MX. During the 2016 season, he went on a short loan to Italian club ACF Fiorentina, where he made 20 appearances, before he was sent on loan to German club, Eintracht Frankfurt in June 2017. He made his Bundesliga debut against Borussia Mönchengladbach on September 9, 2017. In two seasons with Frankfurt, Salcedo appeared in 32 matches and was part of the 2017-18 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) winning team.

Internationally, Salcedo has earned 48 caps for the Mexican National Team. He made his debut in a friendly match against the United States on April 15, 2015. He won the Concacaf Gold Cup with Mexico in 2019.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC reached an agreement with Liga MX club, Tigres UANL to acquire Mexican International defender Carlos Salcedo. He will join the club as a Designated Player through 2024 with a 2025 option.

CARLOS SALCEDO

Position: Defender

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 182 lbs.

Birthdate: September 29, 1993 (Age – 28)

Birthplace: Guadalajara, Mexico

Nationality: Mexican

Previous Club: Tigres UANL