Who Dat Is? It’s Rihanna And Her Baby Daddy!

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Rihanna (along with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, of course) turned up at Craig’s celebrity restaurant wearing more clothing than usual. Recently she’s been into glitz with an oversize helping of flesh, showing off her pregnant tummy. Last night she was strictly casual- with a funny t-shirt that reads: Who dat is? Oh, Dat’s jus my BABY DADDY! featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse as rappers. If you recall, that was a highly danceable hit single from the late 90’s by B-Rock and the Bizz… and very appropriate for the situation.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.



You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.