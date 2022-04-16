Police search for missing Toronto man Pierre Alexandre Pettersen

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Pierre Alexandre Pettersen, 32, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and St Clair Avenue West area.

He is described as 6’1″, 185lbs., with a medium complexion, beard and moustache. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.