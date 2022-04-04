How Popular is Vladimir Putin?

While Joe Biden may wish that Vladimir Putin would just disappear as shown here:

….Russians feel otherwise according to a recent poll by Levada.

Here is the latest approval rating for Putin:

Since February and over the timeframe that Russia's incursion into Ukraine has taken place, Putin's approval rating has risen from 71 percent to 83 percent, the highest level since April 2018.

When asked whether they approved of the activities of their government, Russians responded as follows:

The 70 percent current approval rating of their government is the highest since the beginning of 2000.

In contrast, here is how Russians feel about the United States:

The 17 percent of Russians who have a positive attitude toward the United States is the lowest since January 2015 when only 12 percent of Russians approved of the United States and the 72 percent negative attitude toward the United States is the highest that it has been since July 2014 when it ranged from 74 percent to 73 percent in March 2015.

Now, let's look at Joe Biden's job approval rating:

Given that the United States is more or less split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, it's clear that a substantial portion of Democrats don't approve of their own leader's performance.

Now, let's look at Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval rating:

Let's close with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's approval rating:

While Western leaders have spent substantial energy vilifying Vladimir Putin in an attempt to see his leadership over Russia terminated, as we can see, Russians are far happier with his performance than Americans, Canadians and British voters are with the performance of their own kakistocracy. It is wishful thinking that Russians are going to get rid of Putin just because the West says that it is a necessity because Putin is the "new Hitler", in fact, polling would seem to indicate that Russians are quite happy with their nation's activities in Ukraine, their leader's performance and the state of their homeland in general.

