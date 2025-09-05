This article was last updated on September 5, 2025

Trade unions announce strikes in ground staff from KLM

The ground staff of KLM will resign on Wednesday. Trade unions CNV and FNV have announced a strike because they are angry about the collective agreement that KLM has concluded with smaller trade unions. Wednesday 10 September from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. the staff will stop and a week later will follow a new strike that lasts four hours.

In June the ultimatum that had set the unions ended. They also wanted to stop at the time, but the judge put it there then a line through. According to the court, a strike would lead to security risks. The planned strike was during the holiday period and close to the NATO summit in The Hague.

FNV director John van Dorland does not expect KLM to go to court again. The trade unions have had a safety consultation with Schiphol and KLM. “They have enough time to prepare. The employees stay at Schiphol, so they can go back to work in the event of an emergency,” says Van Dorland.

Waiting longer

Whether travelers will suffer a lot from it is not yet clear. “Fleeing is coming and people may have to wait a little longer. It will have an effect, but we have to wait and see how great the effect is,” says Van Dorland. KLM says in a response that they are busy mapping the consequences of the strike.

The unions require purchasing power retention, a heavy work control for all heavy professions and more fixed jobs. KLM says it is disappointed because of the announced strike. “There is a good negotiation result on the table. FNV and CNV have been invited to join,” says a spokesperson.

