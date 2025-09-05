This article was last updated on September 5, 2025

US continues pressure in the Caribbean by sending combat aircraft

The United States sends ten combat aircraft to Puerto Rico in the fight against drug cartels. Sources report this to Reuters news agency.

It is expected that the tension in the Caribbean will only increase further by this move. With the F-35s, the Americans increase their already strong presence in the region in the fight of President Trump against groups that he accuses that they smuggle drugs America.

According to the sources, the combat aircraft will perform targeted actions against a number of terrorist drug cartels that operate in the southern Caribbean. At the end of next week they would arrive in Puerto Rico.

In recent weeks, the US has already sent a number of ships to the South Caribbean in preparation for the operation. It concerns seven warships, an atomic submarine and more than 4500 soldiers. A part has since arrived. Exercises are held in southern Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, American troops attacked a boat that, according to Trump, transported a large amount of drugs from Venezuela. In addition, eleven people were killed. Trump said they were members of the TREN the Aragua cartel, which the US designated as a terrorist organization in February.

On which legal grounds the Venezuelan ship was attacked and what drugs were on board did not announce the US. There was also no evidence that it was about members of the drug cartel.

The attack Seems to have been the starting signal for a larger military operation in the South Caribbean.

Blow up criminal organizations

The American Foreign Minister Rubio said yesterday when visiting Ecuador that the US will “blow up foreign criminal organizations if necessary”. In addition, it will be possible to collaborate with allies, he said. But countries like Ecuador and Mexico have not said that they are assisting the Americans in the military attacks.

Rubio also said that the US has labeled two large cartels in Ecuador, Los Lobos and Los Choneros as a terrorist organization. Earlier eight Latin American cartels had that stamp.

In Mexico he said on Wednesday that more attacks will follow. According to him, Trump has the authority to “eliminate immediate threats for the US”.

Provocation

President Maduro van Venezuela further put the attack on the Venezuelan ship and the troop structure in the region. The American Minister of Defense Hegseeth says about him that he is “in fact the leader of a drug state”. Maduro accuses the United States that they try to overthrow the Venezuelan regime by exerting military pressure.

Last night the US Department of Defense reported that two Venezuelan military aircraft flew near an American navy ship and called it “a gross provocation”. The Ministry also warned the Maduro government not to take any further actions.

The US has been accusing Maduro for some time of collaboration with TREN the Aragua cartel and also with the Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

Reward

He would also be the head of the ‘Cártel de Los Soles’, the’Sunning cartel”According to Trump, the US” floods with drugs “to disrupt the country. This organization, whose existence is disputed, would be a network of high -ranking soldiers and administrators who benefit from drug trafficking.

Trump wants Maduro to be arrested for his collaboration with drug lords. He has promised $ 50 million for information that leads to his arrest.

In response to the increasing American pressure, Maduro performs the repression in Venezuela. He tries to mobilize residents to strengthen the army “to protect the homeland”.

