Sophie Turner’s Oversized Blazer-Heels Look Hits On Two Of Spring’s Biggest Trends

For her first Mother’s Day, Sophie Turner, who gave birth to her daughter Willa in July, celebrated on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. On the eve of the holiday, the Game of Thrones star had dinner in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas, his brothers Kevin and Nick, and their parents, for which she debuted yet another covetable look.

For the occasion, Turner dressed up in an oversized blazer dress by Polish fashion brand Mannei that featured waist-cinching drawstrings and padded shoulders — one of spring’s biggest runway trends. While she decided to forego bottoms — a move we’re all too willing to copy after a year of no hard pants — she made up for it by pairing the dress with black Wandler sandals, a heeled flip-flop style that’s also currently trending. She rounded out the look with a Louis Vuitton Pont 9 cross-body purse, gold hoop earrings, and a face mask from Maskc, which has been Turner’s go-to of late.

While we haven’t seen the look she wore on Sunday to celebrate the holiday, Turner did show off an impressive array of flowers, presumably from Jonas, on her Instagram stories. Jonas, too, posted a never-before-seen photo of Turner from when she was pregnant with Willa. In the photo, the actress is wearing a black-and-gray plaid sweater dress from Maison Margiela while subtly showing off the massive walk-in closet behind her (nice). The post also included an image of Jonas with his own mom. The caption read: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers out there and to these two Mums.”

Shop Turner’s look — and a few more affordable substitutes — below.

