How MJ Rodriguez Solidified Her Beauty Icon Status At Last Night’s Emmys

Last night, artist and actress MJ Rodriguez made Emmys history as the first trans woman to earn a nod for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The Pose star delivered serious main-character energy for the occasion in a vintage Atelier Versace mermaid gown, paired with an effortlessly lit-and-contoured makeup look.

While COVID-19 has changed the scope of award shows, possibly forever, we're slowing starting to see the entertainment industry reemerge. It's great to see vaccinated celebrities getting dressed up again, especially when these events highlight stars like Rodriguez who, in addition to being talented, use their personal platform to spotlight underrepresented communities.

Ahead, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how makeup artist Adam Breuchaud prepped Rodriguez for her legendary night.

"There was a timeless Hollywood feel to [Rodriguez’s] dress," explains Breuchaud of his artistic vision for the glam. "The light teal-blue shade was inspired by the Italian ocean, so we leaned into that with a sculpted, beachy vibe, while staying elevated for the occasion."Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Breuchaud used a full kit of Charlotte Tilbury skin-care and makeup products, a brand that fits with Rodriguez's minimalist aesthetic. "MJ is pretty chill — she loves a good lip and a great lash," says Breuchaud.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

