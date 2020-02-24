Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot romantic song in Punjab

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are busy with the shooting schedule if their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been shooting around 100 locations across India for the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The duo recently wrapped up another romantic song shoot.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan filmed a song titled 'Jugnu' that has been composed by Pritam and lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This song was filmed in Punjab and Kareena returned to Mumbai this past weekend. The actress has been juggling between Mumbai and Punjab for her shoot schedules.

Talking about the song shoot and thanking lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composer Pritam, director Advait Chandan says, “We had a blast shooting Jugnu which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma’am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn’t want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself.”

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

