Split Wide Open! Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are not on same page for Mr. India

The Mr. India franchise, that Zee Studios has announced along with their accomplice director Ali Abbas Zafar, seems to be causing quite a rift among those who worked closely to create the original classic feature film Mr. India in 1987.

While Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur has spoken against the proposed project by Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar, Javed Akhtar has pulled up Shekhar Kapur for the latter’s seeming hypocrisy. And now it seems Mr. India’s producer Boney Kapoor and the film leading man Boney’s brother Anil Kapoor are not on the same page regarding the new version of Mr. India.

Sources say, "Boney gave his approval to the proposed project without taking his brother Anil into confidence."

Says the informed source, “Technically, Boney is in the right. He’s the producer of Mr. India. He doesn’t need to consult anyone before giving his approval. Boney shares a close working relationship with the Zee Studios. So he allowed them to go ahead (with the new Mr. India). But Anil, on hearing of the project, was aghast. And he’s right in being upset. He is not only the leading man of Mr. India but also the producer’s brother.”

With Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor coming out against the proposed project, the battle lines are clearly drawn. Let’s see how the matter is resolved.

