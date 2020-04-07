Sajid Nadiadwala announces bonus for 400 employees

As the pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on our country and the entire world, it is the responsibility of every individual to extend a helping hand in whatever capacity possible. Understanding this need of the hour, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Apart from that, Sajid Nadiadwala also wanted the families of over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to do their bit in these trying times. Hence, the producer announced a bonus for each of his employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Empowering them with assistance to mark their donations, each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing their gratitude, the employees took to their social media and had great words to say for their ‘visionary’. Truly, this step by Sajid Nadiadwala has not just empowered many but also has widened the scope of contributions during these times for the nation.

