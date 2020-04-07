Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds to Mukesh Khanna’s jibe on Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge on Indian mythology

Actor Nitish Bhardwaj has responded to co-star Mukesh Khanna's jibe on Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge on Indian Mythology. Nitish played the role of Krishna on the BR Chopra's Mahabharat while Mukhesh Khanna played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the 90s popular serial. The show is currently being rerun on Doordarshan.

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's jibe on Sonakshi, Nitish told a daily that there is always a better way to say the same thing. He said that if said in a soft, empathetic and balanced way it will be received in a better way too. He further added that seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.

Nitish further spoke about the reason behind an entire generation having little knowledge of India's heritage, culture and literature. He said that there is an entire generation who is not aware of our heritage and literature and that is not their fault, He said that after a change in the economic environment in 1992 everyone started running the rat race trying to make their careers and prosper financially.

Mukesh Khanna in a recent interview said that the reruns of the old shows will be useful to many who haven't watched the show earlier. He also said that it will help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas.

For the unaware, Sonakshi landed in a controversy after she appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. After failing to answer the question “For whom did Hanuman bring Sanjeevani booti,” she used one of her lifelines to choose between four options – Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. While she was heavily trolled online, even Amitabh could not help but school her.

Also Read: Shaktimaan to return to TV, Mukesh Khanna confirms sequel is in works

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results