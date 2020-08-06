Aamna Sharif and Parth Samthaan return to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Aamna Sharif had recently been shooting from home after her spot boy tested positive for Coronavirus. She is now back on the sets and is maintaining all the precautionary measures. The actress and her family members underwent the COVID-19 test. While they tested negative, to ensure maximum safety of herself and those around her, the actress choose to stay away from the set and shoot from home instead.

“I’m back shooting on sets and we are taking utmost precautions. My self-quarantine is over and it feels good to once again be back on sets shooting. Hoping that we don’t face any more hiccups in the near future!” said Aamna. Along with her, Parth Samthaan, who was in Pune with his parents has also resumed shooting and the fans are very excited to see him back in action. A recent picture of his from the sets has been going viral as he looks dapper. The actor had left for Pune after suffering from a panic attack due to Coronavirus.

Having completely recovered, his society residents were a little miffed with him leaving the city despite being in quarantine, landing him a bit of a legal soup. However, Parth had clarified that he had completed his days of quarantine.

