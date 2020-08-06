Ryan Reynolds teams up with Paddington director Paul King for a monster comedy 

Actor Ryan Reynolds has another project in works. The actor will team up with Paddington director Paul King for a monster comedy based on Simon Rich's New Yorker short story – Everyday Parenting Tips. Rich will pen the script.
According to the synopsis provided by Deadline, " A father offers advice on what to say when their child says they believe a monster lurks under the bed — at a time when an ongoing Monster Uprising is actually happening in the world. The creature pandemic has unleashed the likes of Gorgog the Annihilator, Ctharga the Eater of Souls and a “giant, swirling portal in the sky that looks like a screaming mouth” that is simply called Drain of Ga."
