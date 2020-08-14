Sonu Nigam to perform at world’s first live indoor music concert since Covid-19 hit

King of Bollywood music, singer Sonu Nigam is performing on a live indoor music concert with ‘Covid-consciousness’, this August. It is an indoor Bollywood music concert since the pandemic started for the Indian Diaspora and Bollywood lovers in Dubai. The special live concert will see Bollywood sensation, Sonu Nigam, together with an 18-piece international ensemble of performers and musicians perform in this once-in-a-lifetime live music event on Friday, 21st of August, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Talking about the event, Sonu Nigam stated, “This is the first large scale music concert since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak and I am honoured to be a part of the concert. We are going through a testing time, and it is an attempt to keep the spirits high and heal through music. It is a first attempt to get back to normalcy keeping all the health and safety guidelines. The organisers ‘Blu Blood’ are brave enough to bring the first ever Bollywood show in the ‘Covid-era’ in the Middle East which will definitely represent the light at the end of this darkness.”

Sonu Nigam is confident this collaboration will leave a lasting joy on its audience and be a great distraction in keeping them entertained after so long but also a way to connect with Bollywood lovers across the world.

The world is on a path of renewed energy and a shift in how everything is done and with Dubai at the twilight of these sentiments; Sonu Nigam – The Light – Live in Concert will be a test of resilience and a hopeful beacon for the live entertainment industry moving forward.

