Sooraj Pancholi and Disha Salian’s parents file a complaint against actor Puneet Vashisht leveling defamation allegations

The deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian have created a huge stir on social media. Both of them passed away in a span of a week in June. Many false claims are being made and even Disha Salian’s parents have said that all these claims are baseless. Actor Sooraj Pancholi and parents of Disha Salian have filed separate complaints with Mumbai Police against actor Puneet Vashisht. In their complaint, they have accused Vashisht of defamation on his Facebook account and linking Pancholi to the deaths of Sushant and Disha.

On Friday, August 14, Sooraj produced the Facebook post dated June 30 in which Punit linked him to the alleged suicides that took place. In the alleged post, Punit had mentioned names of Sooraj, Disha Salian, and few of the Bollywood actors.

On July 2, the actor later edited the post and wrote ‘Forwarded’ which meant it was a forward message that he had received and posted on social media.

As per Indian Express, the complaint read, “Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr. Puneet Vashisht and larger organized crime syndicate. The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken,” it added.

Mumbai Police revealed that last week Disha Salian’s parents filed a complaint at Malwani police station accusing Vashisht of defamation.

Sooraj Pancholi also had filed a complaint at Versova Police Station on August 10 alleging harassment by those who have linked him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths without any evidence. He has reportedly filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and people spreading conspiracy theories on Facebook.

Disha Salian's parents also wrote a letter to Mumbai Police for constantly being hounded by media for interviews and spreading of false reports over her death.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for harassment in relation to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results