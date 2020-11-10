JYP Entertainment confirms TWICE member Jihyo and Kang Daniel broke up recently

In the past year, many celebrities comes have come into the spotlight in the Korean music industry. Though the couples remain private about their personal lives, often their relationship news is in the headlines. K-pop female group TWICE's leader and singer, Jihyo had been dating soloist and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel for a while. But, over a year later, the couple has parted ways.

The news of their break up was released by Dispatch media. The reason was being stated that they couldn't meet each other often due to their busy schedules. Ultimately, they decided to focus on their work and individual album preparations. Later on, TWICE's parent company JYP Entertainment has confirmed the news that the two of the musicians broke up recently.

The dating news of Kang Daniel and Jihyo came into the spotlight last year after which they confirmed it in August 2019.

ALSO READ: TWICE members are in the spotlight in nostalgia-filled ‘I Can’t Stop Me’ music video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results