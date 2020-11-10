Johnny Depp is getting paid $10 million for filming one scene even after his departure from Fantastic Beasts franchise

A few days ago, it was announced that actor Johnny Depp will be leaving the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In a statement on Instagram, the actor revealed that the light of current events, Warner Bros asked him to resign and that he will no longer be part of the franchise. The actor was essaying the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Interestingly, even after his departure, the actor is still getting paid his full salary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Warner Bros. will be on the hook for Depp’s full salary, even though he only had shot one scene since production began on September 20 in London."

The report further stated, "Like many A-list stars, Depp had a so-called pay-or-play contract, which requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. As is common with stars of his level, there was no morality clause in his contract, even though it was amended with each new installment. Technically, Depp was not fired by Warner Bros. but asked to resign. It is unclear what recourse it would have had if the star refused."

ScreenRant further investigated and found out that the actor will be getting $10 million paid.

Last week, he said, "In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

He further wrote, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he added. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

According to Variety, a few days ago, Johnny Depp lost a libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. "Judge Andrew Nicol has ruled against Johnny Depp in the actor’s libel case against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the tabloid’s executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” Depp’s lawyers said it is highly likely he will appeal against the ruling," Variety revealed.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release in 2022 instead of the earlier date of November 12, 2021.

