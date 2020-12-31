Anil Kapoor reveals that Sunita Kapoor was supposed to be a part of AK vs AK but refused

Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK and the actor was lauded for his performance. He has always been a family man head over heels in love with his wife Sunita Kapoor. In his recent interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that Sunita Kapoor was initially supposed to be a part of Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial, but was sure she did not want to do this.
This answers the question about Sunita Kapoor being missing from the film for all those asking.
