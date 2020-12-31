Rhea Chakraborty to make a comeback in 2021 with film directed by Rumi Jaffrey

The lately beleaguered Rhea Chakraborty, hounded by the media in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is all set to make a comeback in 2021.
Writer- director Rumi Jaffrey who was a close friend of Sushant and Rhea says Rhea is recuperating. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.” Rumi says adding, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.”
