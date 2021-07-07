RIP Dilip Kumar: Pakistani actor Imran Abbas recalls how the film icon invited him with his family for Eid

Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last this morning (July 7). The actor was not keeping well and was also recently admitted to Hinduja hospital. His sudden demise has not just left the entire nation numb but his fans and followers from the neighboring country are also mourning his death. And one such person is Pakistani actor Imran Abbas who had an opportunity to meet the legend.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas posted an emotional note on his social media handle about how the veteran actor, Dilip Kumar once called him and invited him, along with his family, to join him for Eid celebrations. The actor who was last seen in Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has shared some unseen pictures with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu on his Instagram account, remembering the call that legend made to his family inviting them for Eid.

By sharing the picture with a long post, Imran wrote, "I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you. I was literally awed and spellbound with your presence. I can’t comprehend my feelings of losing an institution, a legend, the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce, someone who ruled the hearts of 3 generations for over more than 7 decades and set the premise of 'acting' for the generation to come. 'KHUDA NIGEHBAAN HO TUMHARA' … Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

Social media is overwhelmed with condolence messages ever since the sad news of the legend's demise broke out. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Dharmendra have expressed their grief.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood among others from Indian film fraternity pay tribute to the film legend

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results