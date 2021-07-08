K-pop group Super Junior’s Heechul and TWICE’s Momo break up due to busy schedules 

Another South Korean power couple has parted ways. K-pop group Super Junior member Kim Heechul and female group TWICE's Momo have officially broken up after dating for over a year.
According to a report in the Korean news outlet Star Today, a source informed that the couple parted ways due to their busy schedules. They have now returned to being colleagues and having a senior-and-junior relationship.
Kim Heechul and Momo made their relationship public in January 2020 after a couple of months of dating.
