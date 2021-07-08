South Korean drama Taxi Driver starring Lee Je Hoon in lead reportedly set for season 2 

One of the highly appreciated shows of 2021, Taxi Driver, may get a second season. The show, which aired from April 9 to May 29, 2021, was soaring high on ratings. Now, if reports are anything to go by, the makers are working on season 2.
According to reports in Korean tabloids on July 6, the production company Studio S is currently aiming to launch season 2 in 2022. As of now, they are working out the production team and reaching out to the cast. After the reports, the network SBS stated in a statement that everything is currently under discussion as they are coordinating schedules and timings. Meanwhile, they said nothing has been confirmed yet.
