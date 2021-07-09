Madhuri Dixit and Dance Deewane 3 team offer Shagufta Ali a financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh

With its upcoming episode, Dance Deewane 3 is all set to deliver a hefty dosage of enjoyment. While the show will primarily focus on dance, laughter, and a little drama, the audience will also be treated to a very emotional moment.
The stage will be graced by Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 presenter Rohit Shetty. However, actress Shagufta Ali, another well-known figure, will make a cameo appearance in the episode.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)
Madhuri is also seen handing the legendary actress a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh on behalf of the entire Dance Deewane 3 team. “I have no words,” the actress confesses, her eyes welling up with tears.
Manish Goswami, Ashoke Pandit, and Ashok Shekhar, filmmakers and producers, recently aided Shagufta Ali financially.
Also Read: Rohit Shetty donates a generous amount to senior actor Shagufta Ali after hearing about her financial situation
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply