Cheating case: Jewellery brand issues statement; clarifies Salman Khan and others have no role in it

Earlier today it was reported that the Chandigarh Police has summoned actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri Khan and six others following a complaint of alleged cheating lodged by a local businessman. The complainant Arun Gupta has alleged that Being Human employees asked him to invest Rs. 2 crores for a franchise. After the reports surfaced, Style Quotient Jewellery, which handles the manufacturing and sales of jewellery under Being Human has released a statement clarifying their stance.

In their statement, Style Quotient stated:

1) In Dec 2015. Being Human-The Salman Khan Foundation appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Limited (SQJPL) as their global licensee for the jewellery vertical. The same was for handling manufacturing & Sales of Jewellery under the Brand Name of Being Human

2) On 3rd August 2018, SQJPL signed an MOU with the Modern Jewels (Arun Gupta) to be the first Franchisee of Being Human Jewellery.

3) The current matter is between SQJPL and Modern Jewels alone as neither Being Human- The Salman Khan Foundation, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any other representative of the Foundation are parties to the said MOU and they have nothing to do with it. In fact, Mr. Salman Khan is only the owner of the Brand Being Human and not even a trustee of the Being Human Foundation.

Meanwhile, the complainant Arun Gupta said that he was pressured by saying that Salman Khan would visit his store but instead his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma arrived. Gupta told ANI News, “After opening the showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters.”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma wrap up Antim – The Final Truth, expected to release in late 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results